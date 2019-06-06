Sony kicks off E3 with massive Days of Play sale on PS4 games

Sony

Sony won't be attending E3 this year, but that's not stopping the company from having a big ol' PlayStation sale concurrent with the show. Its third annual Days of Play sale starts on Friday, June 7 at 5 p.m. PT. There will be serious discounts on consoles, accessories, memberships and more than 250 games. And some of the deals will be big ones.

For example, NBA 2K19, which originally retailed for $50, will cost a mere $3. Sony will offer $20 off a membership to its PS Plus club, which gives you access to online multiplayer, game discounts and free games. A 12-month subscription, which usually costs $60, will cost $40.

And then there are the console deals: a $300 PS4 Days of Play Limited Edition (1TB) in Steel Black with PlayStation Shapes embossed in silver on the top surface and a $350 PS4 Pro in Jet Black. (We'll add links to these console deals and other special items once they go live.)

But there will also be killer prices on tons of games, including current and older PlayStation exclusives like Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War and Uncharted 4: A Thief's End. The sale ends on Monday, June 17.

We've rounded up some highlights below and included the link to the complete list of discounted titles at the bottom.

Remember:

The sale prices don't start until Friday, June 7 at 5 p.m. PT.

Titles linked below are the digital/downloadable versions in Sony's PlayStation Store.

Many of the games may also be available on disc at the same prices at Amazon and elsewhere after Friday.

$20 off a PS Plus 12-month membership

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition for $15 (save $20 or more)

PlayStation Exclusive: Marvel's Spider-Man for $20 (save $20)

PlayStation Exclusive: God of War for $20 (save $20)

PlayStation Exclusive: Uncharted 4: A Thief's End for $10 (save $10)

PlayStation Exclusive: Days Gone for $40 (save $20)

PlayStation Exclusive: The Last of Us Remastered for $10 (save $10)

NBA 2K19 for $3 (save $17)

See the complete list of games on sale at the PlayStation blog.

