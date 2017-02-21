Sony joins the 'coding for kids' party with the Koov

Children of the future will need to know how to code, and Sony knows it.

Sony Global Education, the company's education arm, now brings us Koov, a set of Lego-like pieces that teach kids the basics of coding and robot construction, according to Nikkei Tech.

The Koov pieces contain sensors and actuators that spring to life when kids use them to build shapes and models. The completed sculptures can be wirelessly connected to a computer, where kids can use basic coding to make the Koov blocks move around and light up, as seen in the video above.

Sony appears to have something on its hands here, with the Koov winning a Good Design Gold Award last year, but it isn't the first company to tackle kid-friendly coding. Hasbro has created app-controlled children's toys, while Fisher-Price last year introduced the world to its Code-a-Pillar.

It's not just the private sector that's getting into it either, with the US and Germany working together to help educate refugee children in coding.

The Koov blocks were made available in Japan earlier this week, though they're expected to make their way to the US and Europe at some point. It retails in Japan for around 37,000 yen, which converts to roughly $325, AU$425 or £260. A more advanced kit fetches the equivalent of $440, AU$570 or £350.