Sony isn't waiting for E3 2018, will reveal 3+ PlayStation games early

Josh Miller/CNET

I'm not going to the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) next week. I'm following my own advice. And today's news is already making me feel justified -- because Sony has just announced that it will be revealing some of its game announcements before the show even starts.

Starting Wednesday, June 6, the company will spoil one announcement each and every day for five days in a row. Sony is being tight-lipped about the details, but those announcements will include:

Three brand-new PS4 games (including two with PlayStation VR

One "eagerly anticipated game" that's now coming to PlayStation VR as well

One release date for "an upcoming Worldwide Studios title".

Each announcement will arrive at 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET at live.playstation.com, and presumably also where this news was announced: Sony's PlayStation Blog.

By the way, CNET as a whole most definitely will be at E3. We might even see you there in person.