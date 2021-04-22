Sony is testing a PlayStation Plus Video Pass streaming service

Dan Ackerman/CNET

Weeks after announcing plans to drop movie and TV show purchases from the PlayStation Store, Sony is testing a new video streaming service for PlayStation Plus subscribers. Called PlayStation Plus Video Pass, the service is getting a one-year trial run in Poland.

"We see this as an opportunity to collaborate with Sony Pictures Entertainment to test a new benefit that aims to add value for PlayStation Plus members," a PlayStation spokesperson told CNET.

At launch, the service includes 15 movies and 6 television shows from the Sony Pictures catalog, with plans to refresh the lineup with new titles each quarter. To watch, users in Poland can download the PlayStation Plus Video Pass app to their PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5. All that's needed is a PlayStation Plus subscription, which already grants gamers access to online play as well as free monthly games and discounts.

In an interview with the Polish site Spider's Web, Nick Maguire, Sony Interactive's vice president of global services, said that the films available at launch include Venom, Blade Runner 2049, Baby Driver, Arrival and more.

"I am very excited that we are introducing this test service in Poland," Maguire told the site, suggesting that gamers in that region show strong interest in video on-demand, making the region a good fit for a test run.

"For us, this is the perfect combination, the perfect market, to introduce a test service as part of the PS Plus program and see what our key users think about it," Maguire said.

PlayStation didn't have other details to share with CNET about the future of the streaming service beyond its initial test run in Poland.