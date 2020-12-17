Sony is removing Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store

CD Projekt Red

In a statement sent via its official website, Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has announced it will be removing Cyberpunk 2077, the latest blockbuster released by developers CD Projekt Red, "until further notice".

It also offered full refunds for any gamers who purchased the game using the PlayStation Store.

SIE strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, and we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store and want a refund. Please visit the following link to initiate the refund: https://t.co/DEZlC0LmUG. — Ask PlayStation (@AskPlayStation) December 18, 2020

"SIE strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, therefore we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store," read the statemtent. "SIE will also be removing Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store until further notice."

Post-release many consumers had reported multiple bugs and issues with Cyberpunk 2077, particularly on the base-PS4 console. Earlier this week, CD Projekt Red released a statement offering refunds for anyone who bought the game on console, but directed people to either the retailers or digital stores where the game was purchased.

"First of all, we would like to start by apologizing to you for not showing the game on base last-gen consoles before it premiered and, in consequence, not allowing you to make a more informed decision about your purchase," CD Projekt Red said in a message posted on its website and on Twitter. "We should have paid more attention to making it play better on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

"[I]f you are not pleased with the game on your console and don't want to wait for updates, you can opt to refund your copy."

But many consumers found it difficult to get refunds, either through stores like Gamestop or on digital stores like the PlayStation Network, which has presumably led to Sony drawing a line in the sand and making it clear that it will be offering full refunds.

CD Projekt Red did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

