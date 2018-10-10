If you've been itching to change your questionable PlayStation Network name, your chance is coming.
Sony will be testing a feature to let you do just that as part of the PlayStation Preview Program, the company said in a blogpost Wednesday.
Your first name change will be free, but subsequent changes will run you $9.99. If you're a member of PlayStation Plus, it's $4.99.
The feature will be available to PS4 users in early 2019.
Discuss: Sony is finally going to let you change that awful PSN ID
