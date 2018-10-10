CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Gaming

Sony is finally going to let you change that awful PSN ID

The feature will be available to everyone in early 2019.

gettyimages-1036415344.jpg

You'll soon be able to change your terribly PSN ID.

 Tomohiro Ohsumi / Getty Images

If you've been itching to change your questionable PlayStation Network name, your chance is coming.

Sony will be testing a feature to let you do just that as part of the PlayStation Preview Program, the company said in a blogpost Wednesday

Your first name change will be free, but subsequent changes will run you $9.99. If you're a member of PlayStation Plus, it's $4.99. 

The feature will be available to PS4 users in early 2019.

Next Article: Google hopes Pixel 3 razzle-dazzle will blind you to its privacy problems