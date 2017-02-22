Sony has announced the fastest SD card ever

Sony

What do you look for in an SD card? If it's speed, you're going to love Sony's newest offering in the SD space. According to the company, the SF-G Series UHS-II cards will be the fastest in the world, coming in at 300 megabytes per second read speed and 299 Mbps write speed.

That 300 Mbps isn't new -- the Lexar Professional 2000x was released in late 2015 with the same speed, but a write speed of just 260 Mbps. It's this gap that Sony has closed, thanks to the UHS-II bus that pushed data transfer rates to a theoretical maximum of 312 Mbps.

"The quick write speed supports maximum performance of digital imaging devices, contributing to longer continuous shooting of high-resolution images with UHS-II supporting cameras," the Sony announcement reads. "It also contributes to a shorter buffer clearing time so users never miss a critical moment."

If it's high capacity and speed you're looking for, you might have to wait. The SF-G Series will only be available in 32GB, 64GB and 128GB capacities, launching in spring 2017.