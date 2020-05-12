Sony gets cinematic with PlayStation Studios animation

Sony gave us a hint of what booting up a first-party PS5 game will look like on Tuesday, with the reveal of its PlayStation Studios animation. It'll start appearing after the company's next-gen console launches later this year.

The animation features characters like Uncharted's Nathan Drake, Horizon: Zero Dawn's Aloy, Ratchet & Clank, God of War's Kratos, Ellie from The Last of Us and LittleBigPlanet's Sackboy. It'll also show up on future PS4 games, but not until after PS5 comes out, so don't expect to see it on this summer's The Last of Us: Part II or Ghosts of Tsushima.

Now playing: Watch this: PS5's extremely techy presentation explained

It's earned comparisons to the Marvel Studios opening on social media, a point Sony Interactive Entertainment global marketing boss Eric Lempel addressed with GamesIndustry.

"We're all huge Marvel fans. One of our biggest games of all time has a Marvel character in it with Spider-Man," he told the trade website. "But this is really about doing something specific for our games and our industry."

He noted that the animation will be tailored for individual franchises in future, so it could remind you of how the Uncharted cast has developed since 2007.