Sony exec hopes for more Spider-Man in Marvel Cinematic Universe

Marvel Studios/ Sony

We know Tom Holland's Spider-Man will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in two more movies, but Sony Pictures boss Tom Rothman wants to make more web-slinging adventures with Marvel Studios. The studio exec was asked about the possibility of continuing the partnership during a Hollywood Reporter roundtable interview earlier this week.

"I hope so," he responded.

Also present at the roundtable, as previously reported by IGN, was Disney Studios boss Alan Horn, who cited the fans as the deciding factor in continuing the deal.

