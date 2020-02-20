CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Android 11 preview 70-inch Roku TV $500 Stream tonight's Democratic debate Norton Secure VPN review Microsoft ElectionGuard Rick and Morty doughnuts

Sony exec hopes for more Spider-Man in Marvel Cinematic Universe

Studio chairman Tom Rothman wants to see Tom Holland's MCU adventures continue after the third movie comes out in 2021.

Listen
- 00:31
screen-shot-2019-07-01-at-10-16-27-am

Spider-Man will hopefully continue to swing through the MCU after Tom Holland's next movie.

 Marvel Studios/ Sony

We know Tom Holland's Spider-Man will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in two more movies, but Sony Pictures boss Tom Rothman wants to make more web-slinging adventures with Marvel Studios. The studio exec was asked about the possibility of continuing the partnership during a Hollywood Reporter roundtable interview earlier this week.

"I hope so," he responded.

Also present at the roundtable, as previously reported by IGN, was Disney Studios boss Alan Horn, who cited the fans as the deciding factor in continuing the deal.

This story will be updated shortly.