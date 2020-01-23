David Carnoy/CNET

If you're looking for top-shelf noise-canceling headphones and can't decide between the Bose QuietComfort 35 II and Sony WH-1000XM3, this deal might sway you in favor of the latter. For a limited time, and while supplies last, Nationwide Distributors via Google Shopping has the Sony WH-1000XM3 noise-canceling headphones for $229.98 with promo code TQZIRQ -- one of the lowest prices to date on one of our favorites. Note that you must be signed into your Rakuten account in order to use this code.

Last October, CNET's David Carnoy declared the WH-1000XM3 the "noise-canceling headphone to beat." Although the rival Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 have since arrived, they're probably not worth an extra $160.

If you're new to these kinds of cans (slang for over-the-ear headphones), you'll want to check out our roundup of the best noise-canceling headphones of 2020, followed by Carnoy's Sony WH-1000XM3 review.



