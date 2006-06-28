Sony Ericsson K800i: Cyber-shot love

It's official -- the K800i Cyber-shot camera phone that we reported on in March will be in shops by next week. We've been told by sources at Sony Ericsson that the phone has been shipped to the UK and that some shops are getting ready to put it on shelves by next week. It's still unclear which shops will stock the phone and how much it will cost but nevertheless it will be available (fingers crossed).

This isn't your average camera phone -- while we really like the Sony Ericsson K750i, this hot chica is in a league of its own. So what makes this phone so exciting that we're screaming like little girls at a McFly concert? It's the 3.2-megapixel camera with built-in Xenon flash, image and video stabiliser, red-eye reduction and autofocus.

But here's the clever bit: Sony Ericsson has included a function called Best Pic. When you take a photograph, the camera automatically takes four photos before you fully press the shutter button and four pictures afterwards. So there's nine images: the four before, the one that you take when you click the button, and the four after. This means you can select the best picture from a series of nine images (Here's a link to a video demonstration at Sony Ericsson's Web site).

As we mentioned in March, the phone also features 3G, an FM radio, support for push email, a Memory Stick Micro expansion slot, Bluetooth, infrared and a speakerphone. Expect a full review of the K800i soon. -AL

