Sony has finally pulled the plug on the 18-year-old PlayStation 2 console. Production was discontinued in 2013, but Sony just ceased repairs for them last week.
The company posted a termination notice on its Japanese PS2 repair site (Google Translate version), saying, "We have finished accepting after-sales service."
According to the BBC, Sony started running out of the parts necessary to fix the console. While there are still third-party services that might help you eke a few years more out of your vintage unit, eventually they too will have to surrender to the inevitable.
The PS2 is arguably the biggest-selling console of all time, with over 150 million units populating the planet. The announcement comes after Sony officially celebrated its 500 millionth PlayStation console with a translucent limited-edition PlayStation 4 Pro and matching accessories.
Nostalgia aside, Sony is currently facing rumblings of discontent from gamers over its unwillingness to support cross play with other gaming platforms.
Discuss: Sony drops PlayStation 2 from its repair roster
