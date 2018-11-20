Sony Digital Paper is $100 off for Black Friday

Enlarge Image Sony

Sony is running a $100-off sale on both the 10-inch and 13-inch versions of its E Ink Digital Paper models from now until Dec. 1.

These very slim Digital Paper notepads with flexible E Ink displays are primarily designed to store documents and PDF files that you can mark up with an included stylus. For instance, it's great for reading and storing legal briefs. However, it's not set up to read EPUB files like the old Sony e-readers, but you can convert EPUBs to PDFs.

Note: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured here.