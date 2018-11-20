CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Tablets

Sony Digital Paper is $100 off for Black Friday

This is the lowest price on Sony's cool-but-pricey Digital Paper notepads.

14-sony-digital-paper-hero-familyEnlarge Image

Sony's Digital Paper comes in two sizes.

Sony

Sony is running a $100-off sale on both the 10-inch and 13-inch versions of its E Ink Digital Paper models from now until Dec. 1.

These very slim Digital Paper notepads with flexible E Ink displays are primarily designed to store documents and PDF files that you can mark up with an included stylus. For instance, it's great for reading and storing legal briefs. However, it's not set up to read EPUB files like the old Sony e-readers, but you can convert EPUBs to PDFs.

Note: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured here.

Sony Digital Paper 10.3" DPT-CP1

Next Article: Black Friday deals on Amazon available now: Fire TV, Roku, Alexa sound bar, Recast DVR, Fire tablets, Blink cameras