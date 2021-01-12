Sony debuts Airpeak drone for taking aerial photos and videos

Screenshot by Stephen Shankland/CNET

For those who want to give their cameras a bird's-eye view, Sony announced a new drone called Airpeak at the CES show this week. The four-rotor remotely piloted aircraft can carry a Sony A7S III camera, a full-frame, interchangeable-lens model that can shoot 4K video.

The Airpeak is capable of "precise, stable flight, and aims to contribute to the world of entertainment while also pursuing new possibilities for creative expression," the Japanese electronics giant said. It's the smallest drone that can carry a Sony Alpha camera, Sony added.

Sony didn't disclose pricing or availability information, though it said it's establishing a new professional photography and video production business unit this spring. For now, it's looking for feedback from photo and video professionals.

The move comes as the top drone maker, China-based DJI, faces new trade restrictions with the United States. That's opened a door for drone rivals like Skydio, too.

Drones are popular for industries including real estate, entertainment, agriculture and industrial inspections. Video and photo uses are relatively fleeting, but the technology holds the promise of greater change through package delivery and perhaps even flying robotaxis. Regulatory restrictions governing drone use are gradually loosening.

