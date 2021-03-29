Sony closing PSN Store for PS3, PSP and PS Vita this summer

Sony

Sony's PlayStation 5 is only a few months old and still hard to find. Something else that will be hard to find will be games for the older PlayStation hardware as the company begins closing down its digital stores for the PS, PS Vita and PS3.

The closure of the PSN Stores for the PS3 and PSP will happen on July 2, while the PS Vita's store will close on Aug. 27, according to an update on Sony's PlayStation Support site Monday. The closing will prevent customers from buying new games, but they will be able to re-download already purchased games, videos, media and to redeem PlayStation Plus vouchers. Free games received via PlayStation Plus will also still be available for download as long as the customer has an active subscription.

Sony didn't immediately respond to a request for additional comment.

