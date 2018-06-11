CNET también está disponible en español.

Gaming

E3 2018: The Last Of Us Part 2 has a savage, beautiful brand-new gameplay trailer

Naughty Dog showed off its brand-new game and it looks as good as you might expect.

elliekiss32

 Naughty Dog

Sony's E3 conference began strangely, taking place in what seemed like a church. Turns out it was a segue from the real world to the digital world. The trailer for The Last Of Us Part II took place in a space almost exactly like the location for the conference.

Very neat.

The game itself felt absolutely savage. After showing Ellie at a dance, the game quickly cut to gameplay familiar to anyone who's played the original game.

 Naughty Dog

Everything is ramped up. The stealth, the combat, the impact of the combat, the animations, all of it.

Now Playing: Watch this: E3 2018: The Last of Us Part 2 gameplay revealed
4:46

The Last Of Us Part II looks absolutely fantastic. Naughty Dog is continuing to set a high bar here.

Now Playing: Watch this: E3 2018 preview
