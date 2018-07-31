Sony's flagship Master LCD and OLED TVs offer more Netflix, less chill

Sarah Tew/CNET

Sony on Tuesday unveiled its flagship series of TVs, the A9F (OLED) and Z9F (LCD) Master Series, which are designed be as close to "reference quality" as possible in a consumer flatscreen.

Both screens are designed to "faithfully reproduce the creators' intent" for both HDR movies and streaming content, including a dedicated Netflix Calibrated Mode.

Sony says it developed Netflix Calibrated Mode in conjunction with the streaming giant and the mode activates when the TV detects specific metadata from the Netflix content. Sony representatives told us that the mode could theoretically be applied to existing models.

The A9F OLED will be available in 55- and 65-inch sizes and comes with technologies including Pixel Contrast Booster, which is designed to boost colors at high brightness levels. It also offers an improved version of the Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology that appeared in last year's A1E and which can now act as a center channel in a surround sound system.

The Z9F LCD (in both 65-inch and 75-inch size) is a follow-up to 2016's Sony Z9D and it features a new X-Wide Angle mode designed to boost off-axis viewing by reducing color shifts, plus X-Motion Clarity, which "minimizes motion blur without sacrificing screen brightness."

The TVs incorporate Sony's next-generation Picture Processor X1 Ultimate, which it says can "intelligently detect and analyze each object in the picture through Sony's new Object-based Super Resolution for exceptional accuracy and detail."

Both TVs will incorporate microphones bearing Google Assistant for "hands-free" operation of the TV and for communicating with other Google devices.

The newly named Master televisions are designed to complement the company's existing "Elevated Standard" line of AV equipment.

The Master Series A9F and Z9F will be available in North America in the fall of 2018 with pricing to be announced closer to the time of release.

