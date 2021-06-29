Sony acquires Returnal developer Housemarque

Housemarque

Sony has acquired Housemarque, the Finnish developer behind PlayStation 5 exclusive Returnal, it said post Tuesday. The terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Prior to Returnal's release in April, Housemarque was known for PlayStation exclusives like Super Stardust HD, Dead Nation, Resogun and Alienation.

"After more than 15 years of successfully collaborating, we're excited to amplify our potential even further and join PlayStation Studios," Ilari Kuittinen, Housemarque's co-founder and managing director, said in a release. "Returnal is a testament to our strong relationship with PlayStation Studios and the organization believing in us to take a risk and give us the freedom to explore our creativity and develop something unique."

It's the 13th developer to join PlayStation Studios, which also owns Spider-Man and Ratchet & Clank developer Insomniac, Uncharted and The Last of Us developer Naughty Dog, and Horizon developer Guerrilla Games.