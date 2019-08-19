Sony acquires Insomniac Games

Paladone via Amazon

Sony has announced its acquisition of Insomniac Games. Insomniac, which has made games including Marvel's Spider-Man for the PS4, Spyro the Dragon and Ratchet and Clank, will join PlayStation's Worldwide Studios (WWS) at Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Big news: @InsomniacGames is joining PlayStation’s Worldwide Studios! We are honored and thrilled to join forces with this legendary developer. Please join us in congratulating our friends and partners at Insomniac! pic.twitter.com/hhhqhxZE7k — PlayStation (@PlayStation) August 19, 2019

"We are honored and thrilled to join forces with this legendary developer. Please join us in congratulating our friends and partners at Insomniac!" PlayStation tweeted Monday.

Ted Price, Insomniac Games CEO, said it feels like "a homecoming."

"We've collaborated with Sony for more than 20 years, spanning all four PlayStation consoles, 20 total games and six franchises," Price said in a press release. "We still work closely today with many of the same Sony teammates as we did when we released the original Spyro the Dragon in 1998."

The Insomniac studios will be maintained across Burbank and Durham, NC, Price said.

Insomniac's Marvel's Spider-Man was launched in September 2018, with CNET sister site GameSpot choosing it as one of the best games of 2018.

The announcement came ahead of Gamescom 2019, which kicks off on Aug. 20.