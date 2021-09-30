Sony acquires Bluepoint Games, developer of PS5 Demon's Souls remake

PlayStation

Sony has acquired Bluepoint Games, the developer responsible for excellent remakes like the PlayStation 5 Demon's Souls and the previous gen's Shadow of the Colossus. It's also known for the remastered Uncharted trilogy and Metal Gear Solid HD Collection.

The terms of the deal weren't disclosed, but Sony noted that the Demon's Souls remake has sold more than 1.4 million copies since it released as a PS5 launch title last November.

"There is a long history of trust between Bluepoint and Sony Interactive Entertainment," Marco Thrush, Bluepoint's president, said in a release. "Our first game, Blast Factor, was a PS3 launch title, and our most recent title, Demon's Souls was ready to provide a challenge for the PS5 launch crowd. We share the same values and we're equally committed to creating great new games."

This isn't a surprise, since PlayStation Japan accidentally tweeted an image mentioning a Bluepoint acquisition back in June, as the company announced that it was buying Returnal developer Housemarque.