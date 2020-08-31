Sonos wireless headphones detailed in patent filing

Screenshot by Corinne Reichert/CNET

Sonos' long-rumored wireless headphones have just been awarded a new patent in the US. The headphones would use Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, according to the Aug. 25 patent, spotted earlier Monday by Protocol.

The headphones would include two speaker drivers in each side, a processor, microphone, voice assistant activator control, volume slider, play control slider and play-pause control. You'd be able to train your voice assistant and choose a wake word.

They'll also have phone call control, and proximity sensors along the volume sliders and directional slider.

Sonos didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, but told Protocol that "as a company founded in innovation, we're always working on different ideas and innovations that can help the world listen better."

"We continue to make investments in our strong patent portfolio with dozens of new patents each year," a Sonos spokesperson told Protocol. "We do not have additional information to share at this time regarding our future product roadmap."

