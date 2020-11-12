Sonos takes on SiriusXM with new paid radio service

Sonos

Sonos has launched its own paid radio service called Radio HD which includes exclusive curated content such as Dolly Parton's Songteller Radio.

The service includes 45+ genre stations and artist-curated stations in lossless FLAC (16-bit/44.1 kHz), and it is in addition to the existing Sonos Radio. Radio HD launches initially in the US and UK and will be available for $8/£8 per month after a free 30-day trial.



The music-based service can be listened to on Sonos speakers while by comparison the competitive $8 SiriusXM Essential Streaming can be listened to on PCs, phones and smart speakers. Given Radio HD users are confined to wherever their speakers are (so far) or pick their own songs its appeal appears to be limited, especially compared to other $10 streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music.

The company also detailed the new Sonos Upgrade Program allows current users to get discounts on new speakers if they own existing products: