When your next stimulus check could arrive Amazon CEO stepping down Golden Globes 2021 nominations 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor reveal Super Bowl 2021 ads SpaceX Starship SN9 explodes Reddit and GameStop: What's next
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Sonos refurbished speaker sale: Get a Play:1 for $99, Sonos One for $159 and more

They're good as new and backed by a one-year warranty.

sonos-play-1-black

An oldie but goodie, the Sonos Play:1 speaker is on sale for $99.

 Sonos

Refurbished tech gear is old, worn, used, scuffed or just generally junk, right? Not always! Some refurbs are quite literally good as new, right down to the warranty. Case in point: Sonos is once again offering the refurbished Sonos Play:1 speaker for $99, a full $100 off the original price. It's available in black only; the white model is sold out.

See it at Sonos

Also available: The Sonos One for $159 (save $40), Sonos Beam for $319 (save $80) and more. Check out the full lineup of refurbished Sonos gear here.

Like Apple and Vitamix, Sonos is a premium brand, with prices to match. There are cheaper alternatives, but some folks just want that name, you know? Discounts are pretty rare, so when they come around, it's worth a look.

Sonos Certified Refurbished gear is, for all intents and purposes, good as new. It's cleaned, tested and inspected. It's packed in a new box with new accessories. It's backed by a one-year warranty. You even get a 45-day money-back guarantee and free returns.

If you're not already acquainted with the product lineup, you'll want to do your homework -- starting with CNET's Sonos Play:1 review. It's definitely an older model in the Sonos lineup (and not to be confused with the Sonos One), but still a good, er, one.

Bottom line: If you want this brand, buy refurbished -- and act fast, because inventory tends to go quickly.

Your thoughts?

Now playing: Watch this: Sonos One is the best sounding smart speaker you can...
1:44

First published earlier this year. Updated to reflect new availability. Removed expired bonus deal.

Read moreAll the latest Sonos coupons

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow him on Facebook and Twitter. You can also sign up for deal texts delivered right to your phone. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest Walmart discount codeseBay couponsSamsung promo codes and even more from hundreds of other online stores. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Answers live on our FAQ page.  