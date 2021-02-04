Sonos refurbished speaker sale: Get a Play:1 for $99, Sonos One for $159 and more

Sonos

Refurbished tech gear is old, worn, used, scuffed or just generally junk, right? Not always! Some refurbs are quite literally good as new, right down to the warranty. Case in point: Sonos is once again offering the , a full $100 off the original price. It's available in black only; the white model is sold out.

Also available: The Sonos One for $159 (save $40), Sonos Beam for $319 (save $80) and more. Check out .

Like Apple and Vitamix, Sonos is a premium brand, with prices to match. There are cheaper alternatives, but some folks just want that name, you know? Discounts are pretty rare, so when they come around, it's worth a look.

Sonos Certified Refurbished gear is, for all intents and purposes, good as new. It's cleaned, tested and inspected. It's packed in a new box with new accessories. It's backed by a one-year warranty. You even get a 45-day money-back guarantee and free returns.

If you're not already acquainted with the product lineup, you'll want to do your homework -- starting with CNET's Sonos Play:1 review. It's definitely an older model in the Sonos lineup (and not to be confused with the Sonos One), but still a good, er, one.

Bottom line: If you want this brand, buy refurbished -- and act fast, because inventory tends to go quickly.

