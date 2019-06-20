Enter to win* a streaming music speaker with fantastic sound quality

CNET and Last.fm are turning up the volume with our newest sweepstakes. Two lucky winners will each win a Sonos speaker so they can stream from their favorite music service. The grand prize winner will take home the Sonos Play:5, noted as a fantastic-sounding speaker by our editors. Meanwhile the runner-up will receive the newest Sonos One speaker, which has been featured in our 2019 list for best Wi-Fi speakers.
Want to enter to be one of our lucky winners? You just have to read the rules, accept the terms and conditions of this sweepstakes and fill out the form below. Don't forget! You can unlock extra entries and increase your chances of winning by following us and Last.fm on social media. Good luck!
