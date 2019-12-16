Sonos Play alternative: The Bose SoundTouch 10 Wi-Fi speaker for $100

Sarah Tew/CNET

Bluetooth speakers are all well and good, but they have limited range and use audio-compression technology that many audiophiles don't appreciate. They're also harder to configure for multiroom setups. Enter Wi-Fi speakers, which hit the scene years ago but never really caught on, for reasons I don't fully understand. Well, actually, I do: Most of them were premium products with price tags to match.

Here's a premium product with a much more affordable price: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Best Buy has the Bose SoundTouch 10 Wireless Speaker for $99.99. It originally sold for $200, and the last time I shared this deal, it was a refurbished model for the same price.

A straight-up Sonos Play:1 competitor, the SoundTouch 10 is a compact but powerful speaker that uses Wi-Fi for easy multiroom setups, but also supports Bluetooth if you need to use it somewhere there's no Wi-Fi.

There's also an Alexa skill for Bose, so if you own an Echo, Fire Tablet or other compatible device, you can listen to music without having to pick up your phone or tablet. It's a bit limited, however: You can't ask for a specific song or playlist, but you can request presets, skip songs, modify the volume and so on.

I haven't tried the SoundTouch 10 myself, so I'll turn you over to David Carnoy's Bose SoundTouch 10 review from 2016. Yeah, this is an older product, and while it still sounds just as good, it's probably not quite as tech-savvy as the latest from Sonos.

On the other hand, the Play:1 runs $150. If you're looking to outfit your house with Wi-Fi speaker goodness, this is a deal worth considering.

If you happen to own one already, hit the comments and share your thoughts!

