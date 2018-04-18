Sonos One to debut new fall color line in 2018

Sonos

Sonos' entry-level "smart" speaker, the One, will be getting new Fall colors later this year in collaboration with Danish design brand Hay.

Supplementing the black and white colors already available will be red, pink, dark green, light green and (naturally) hay yellow.

The Hay Sonos One speakers will be available this September on sonos.com and at the Sonos flagship stores in New York and London. The price is reported to be $229 but we're still waiting for confirmation from Sonos. We don't yet know what it'll cost in the UK, but we expect it to be around £229.

Now Playing: Watch this: ​Sonos One is the best sounding smart speaker you can...

The Sonos One is a $199 Wi-Fi speaker which offers a built-in voice assistant which currently supports Amazon Alexa and has plans to add Google Assistant.

This isn't the first time Sonos has experimented with different colors. It previously released the limited-edition Play:1 Blue Note in 2015.