Sonos One debuts in five new fall colors

Sonos

Sonos is branching out from a choice of either black or white for its most affordable speaker, the One, with a selection of new fall colors available for preorder today.

The company has announced five colors as part of its partnership with Danish design brand Hay: Pale Yellow, Forest Green, Vibrant Red, Soft Pink and Light Gray.

The $229 Hay Sonos One Limited Edition Collection will launch on Nov. 5 with preorders beginning today from Sonos.com, the Sonos Store NYC and Hay.com (launching in the US soon), as well as the MoMA Design Store.

The original Sonos One is a $199 smart speaker that is set to be compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant (coming soon) voice assistants.

This is not the first time Sonos has sold limited edition speakers. It previously offered versions of its Play:1 speaker in a collaboration with jazz label Blue Note. And just last week, Sonos announced a special Beastie Boys edition of its Play:5 speaker featuring an exclusive logo designed by artist and friend of the band, Barry McGee. The $499 Play:5 coincides with the release of the Beastie Boys Book, and Sonos says the speaker's proceeds will go to charity.