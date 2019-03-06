Sonos One gets a new Gen 2 model that adds Bluetooth

Sarah Tew/CNET

A new slightly updated version of the Sonos One smart speaker, called Gen 2, that features low-power Bluetooth connectivity, will go on sale Thursday.

A Sonos representative told CNET that the new $199 version is identical in appearance to the original, but internal changes also include an updated processor and increased memory. It will say "Sonos One Gen 2" on the box and will be sold in place of the original model.

The company says the original will be offered by some US retailers at a reduced price of $179 while stocks last.

Released in 2017, the Sonos One includes Amazon's Alexa voice assistant on board and will soon also include Google Assistant. Bluetooth has been one of the only missing features, and its addition brings the One smart speaker in line with competitors such as the Amazon Echo range and the JBL Link 300.

