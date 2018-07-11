Sonos now talks with Siri and AirPlay 2

Hey Siri, make friends with my Sonos sound system.

Sonos has become the first third-party company to support the Apple AirPlay 2 standard, which offers multi-room playback and lets you speak to Siri through a separate device.

Sonos has announced that its One, Play:5, Playbase and the recently released Beam now support Apple's standard. This follows the company demonstrating Siri and Alexa working at the same time when launching the Beam.

Sonos' One and Beam speakers already include Amazon's Alexa voice assistant, which you can speak to through their onboard microphones. Google Assistant will be added at a later date. Support for Siri onboard has not yet been announced.

The Sonos speakers now appear in the Apple Home app. They can now form a group as part of other Apple products. You can address them with Siri either through a phone or via the HomePod.

Other companies, including Bang and Olufsen and DTS, have also announced that they'll add support for Siri.