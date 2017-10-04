Audio

Sonos moves Alexa voice controls into public beta

Announced in 2016, the Alexa-powered voice controls are finally here.

Sonos owners, it's finally time to sharpen your Alexa skills. 

The maker of high-end, connected speakers announced today at a press event in New York City that Alexa-powered voice controls will arrive via a firmware update. The voice controls will allow you to cue up music on your Sonos speakers using voice commands with an Alexa-enabled device such as the Amazon Echo or Echo Dot.

Sonos announced that Alexa controls were on the roadmap more than a year ago with hints of its arrival showing up in an updated privacy statement back in August

