Sonos gets partial win over Denon in copyright infringement case

Sonos has reportedly been granted a partial ruling in its favor in its lawsuit against Denon's Heos wireless system for copyright infringement.

The lawsuit began in 2014 when Sonos accused Denon of "merely copying its system" citing similarities including the lineup and naming system.

According to What Hi-Fi, D+M Holdings (Denon) attempted last year to single out a third of the patents involved in the case -- which reportedly related to volume control and the method of grouping multi-room speakers together -- as "directed to ineligible subject matter".

However the US court this week reportedly ruled against D&M Holdings, citing Section 101 of the Patent Act, saying that Sonos' patents were not simply 'abstract ideas' and were eligible for patent protection, What Hi-Fi said.

Both Denon (now part of hi-fi company Sound United) and Sonos have announced Wi-Fi products recently, with Denon announcing its Heos-enabled receivers yesterday. Sonos, meanwhile, has introduced its Playbase home theater speaker.

Representatives for Sonos and Denon did not immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.