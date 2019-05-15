Sonos speakers experience Google Assistant, Alexa outages one day after update

Sonos

Sonos confirmed users were having problems with playing Spotify via Alexa and Google Assistant after an an outage and the company said it was working on the issue.

"We experienced a temporary outage for some of our customers this morning as a result of the firmware update to Sonos players," the company said in a statement to CNET.

The issues come one day after Sonos began rolling out its long-awaited update to allow Google Assistant integration for its Beam and One smart speakers. The company announced both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support back in 2017.

The company said the outage "wasn't related to the Google Assistant launch," but the outage affected playback when customers were using partner control options such as Spotify, Alexa and Google.

"We have implemented a fix, which is currently rolling out to customers through the day. In the meantime, you can use the Sonos app to control Sonos," the statement said.

"Alexa Voice Control and the Google Assistant on Sonos are currently experiencing some technical issues," Sonos wrote in an earlier tweet, directing users to a Sonos Status page that confirmed the company was indeed experiencing issues.

Spotify and Alexa controls were classified on the page as experiencing a "major outage," while Google Assistant was listed as a partial outage.

CNET confirmed the issue in testing and when requesting a song via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant it resulted in the assistant saying that it could not find the speaker. However, CNET found other functions did work, including asking for the weather or controlling a Chromecast device.

