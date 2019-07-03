Sonos expands Google Assistant support to six additional countries

Sarah Tew/CNET

Sonos' Google Assistant support may have taken some time to arrive, but the company is living up to its word as far as the prompt international rollout goes.

This week the company has begun adding the option for compatible Sonos users in the UK, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and the Netherlands to switch their voice assistant from Amazon's Alexa to Google's Assistant. The feature works on the company's Beam TV smart soundbar and One smart-speaker.

Already available in the US since May, international support in the six countries was previously promised to arrive in July. The prompt rollout is a far cry from the early declarations about integrating Google's digital assistant into Sonos products. The company announced in 2017 that it would add the Google Assistant the following year, however, the support never materialized in 2018.

As with the US version users will need to choose between Alexa and Google and cannot have both running on the speaker at the same time.

Users in Denmark, Sweden, Switzerland and Mexico are next on Sonos' list, though when exactly they will receive the Google Assistant support is unknown beyond a vague "coming soon."