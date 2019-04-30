Sonic the Hedgehog trailer reveals blue blur, Jim Carrey's Dr. Robotnik

Paramount Pictures and Sega of America

Gotta go fast.

The first trailer for the Sonic the Hedgehog movie spun into the world Tuesday, revealing the speedy blue mammal (Ben Schwartz) and his nemesis Dr. Robotnik.

It gives us our first look at the live-action adaptation of the classic Sega video game hero as he speeds past James Marsden's lawman Tom Wachowski at 760mph.

He apparently goes fast enough to create an energy surge that knocks out power in the Pacific Northwest, prompting the super serious government people to call in some help.That comes in the form of Dr. Robotnik, played by a wonderfully ridiculous Jim Carrey.

He's apparently obsessed with tracking Sonic down and using his speedy powers for world domination. Just bask in his classic Ace Ventura-style comedy as he lords his vastly superior intellect over a hapless Army guy.

Paramount Pictures and Sega of America

There's plenty of robot-battling action that looks pretty true to the games, and we get a hint that Robotnik will have his classic bald-with-ridiculous 'tache look at some point in the movie.

"Every hero has a genesis," reads the tagline -- a reference to the Sega console where Sonic rose to fame in 1991. He even plays Coolio's Gangsta's Paradise on a cassette, completely the '90s throwback.

Doane Gregory

Wachowski is also seen in a Green Hills Sheriff's Department -- a reference to the first zone in the original game -- car as Sonic speeds by in the trailer's opening, but later introduces himself as an "SFPD" officer before he teams up with the hedgehog. It seems likely the initial scene was in the past and we'll get a time jump to the characters' next meeting. His name is similar to that of former Sega of America boss Tom Kalinske, a key figure in the company's '90s growth and Sonic's rise to popularity.

The movie created buzz a few months ago, when the internet reacted with collective horror to poster showcasing his muscular body. People quickly got over it though.

First published at 5:57 a.m. PT.

Updated at 6:44 a.m. PT: Adds more detail.