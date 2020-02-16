Sonic the Hedgehog pips Detective Pikachu to record box office opening

Paramount

It's not the biggest box office opening by any stretch, but it is a record. Sonic the Hedgehog now holds the record for best three-day opening in the US for a video game movie, taking $57 million compared to previous record holder Detective Pikachu's $54.3 million.

More impressively, Sonic seems to have shed the appalled reaction to the movie's first trailer, released in April last year. Following a three-month delay in order to improve Sonic's design, from small child sewn into a rat suit to a more video game faithful version, the movie released Feb. 14 to mostly favorable reviews (for now).

Sonic, voiced by Ben Schwartz, leaves his alien planet for Earth, where he learns the meaning of true friendship while evading the obsessions of scientific genius Dr. Robotnik. CNET's Sean Keane praised the visuals and Jim Carrey's Robotnik but said the "shallow script lets it down."

Internationally, Sonic pulled in $43 million, bringing its opening total to $100 million. Sonic's record takes it to first place in the video game movie rankings, ahead of Tomb Raider, Warcraft, and a movie that shouldn't exist at all, The Angry Birds Movie.

Sonic the Hedgehog is in cinemas now.