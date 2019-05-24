Sonic the Hedgehog movie delayed 'to make Sonic just right'

Paramount Pictures and Sega of America

Sonic the Hedgehog wasn't built in a day, and the video game star-turned-movie hopeful won't be rebuilt in a day, either.

Director Jeff Fowler announced a new release date for the Sonic the Hedgehog movie on Twitter on Friday. It was originally scheduled to come out in November, but has now been pushed back to Feb. 14, 2020.

Taking a little more time to make Sonic just right.#novfxartistswereharmedinthemakingofthismovie pic.twitter.com/gxhu9lhU76 — Jeff Fowler (@fowltown) May 24, 2019

"Taking a little more time to make Sonic just right," Fowler wrote, a reference to the studio's redesigning of the character following fan backlash over his look.

The Sonic movie design has been inspiring nightmares since the first teaser poster was released in late 2018, but it turned into a true hellscape when the first trailer dropped last month.

Now playing: Watch this: Sonic the Hedgehog's new trailer reveals the blue blur's...

Fans recoiled at the hedgehog's teeth, calves and human-like body structure, prompting Fowler, Paramount and Sega to commit to a character redesign.

All that do-over CGI work is behind the new release date. We'll be waiting anxiously for the unveiling of Sonic's new visage. Let's hope it inspires joy and not fear or disgust.