Sonic the Hedgehog 2 speeds into theaters April 8, 2022

We've known that this year's Sonic the Hedgehog movie is getting a sequel for a few months, and now it's got a release date. The video game icon's next cinematic adventure comes out April 8, 2022, Sonic voice actor Ben Schwartz tweeted.
"SONIC 2 IS OFFICIALLY COMING 2 THEATERS 4/8/22!!!" he wrote, with a gloriously awkward video. That's a Friday, in case you're making plans.
(Editors' note: Sonic studio Paramount Pictures is owned by ViacomCBS, which also publishes CNET.)
The first movie was among the last major releases before the coronavirus pandemic shut theaters down and kicked off a series of movie delays. With a $58 million opening, it transcended a horrified reaction to its initial trailer and became the No. 1 grossing video game-to-movie adaptation (beating Detective Pikachu by around $4 million).
Schwartz's tweet pretty much confirms that he'll be back as Sonic, and the first movie's postcredit scenes hint at what we'll see in the sequel.
