Sonic the Hedgehog 2 speeds into theaters April 8, 2022

We've known that this year's Sonic the Hedgehog movie is getting a sequel for a few months, and now it's got a release date. The video game icon's next cinematic adventure comes out April 8, 2022, Sonic voice actor Ben Schwartz tweeted.

"SONIC 2 IS OFFICIALLY COMING 2 THEATERS 4/8/22!!!" he wrote, with a gloriously awkward video. That's a Friday, in case you're making plans.

The first movie was among the last major releases before the coronavirus pandemic shut theaters down and kicked off a series of movie delays. With a $58 million opening, it transcended a horrified reaction to its initial trailer and became the No. 1 grossing video game-to-movie adaptation (beating Detective Pikachu by around $4 million).

Schwartz's tweet pretty much confirms that he'll be back as Sonic, and the first movie's postcredit scenes hint at what we'll see in the sequel.