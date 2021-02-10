Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is officially called Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Paramount Pictures

The name of the sequel to Sonic the Hedgehog's 2020 cinematic adventure was revealed Wednesday, and we probably all saw it coming. It'll have the same name as the classic 1992 video game that inspired it.

"Groundbreaking. Thought provoking. Extremely obvious. Presenting the official title of the #SonicMovie sequel: Sonic the Hedgehog 2!" the official account tweeted, with a stylish video that included a brief remix of the classic Emerald Hill theme.

Groundbreaking. Thought provoking. Extremely obvious. Presenting the official title of the #SonicMovie sequel: Sonic the Hedgehog 2! Catch #SonicMovie2 in theatres in 2022. pic.twitter.com/SlVk7fakp3 — Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) February 10, 2021

A little more intriguing was the sequel's logo, which features a pair of fox tails hanging off an orange 2 -- confirmation that the movie will feature longtime Sonic sidekick Tails. If you stuck around for the first movie's postcredits scenes, you'll have seen that coming as well.

The sequel hits theaters April 8, 2022.

The first movie was among the last major releases before the coronavirus pandemic shut down theaters and kicked off a series of movie delays. With a $58 million opening, it transcended a horrified reaction to its initial trailer -- helped by a redesigned Sonic -- and became the No. 1 grossing video game-to-movie adaptation (beating Detective Pikachu by around $4 million).