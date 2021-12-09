Sonic the Hedgehog 2 finally brings us its first trailer at The Game Awards

Sonic the Hedgehog

We have a release date for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (April 8, 2022) and now we finally have a first trailer.

The trailer dropped at The Game Awards on Thursday, which featured mainly game announcements and reveals, as well as awards honoring the best video games of 2021.

Based on Sega's video game franchise, Sonic the Hedgehog was one of the success stories of 2020. After its January release, it went on to take nearly $320 million worldwide, becoming the sixth highest-grossing movie of 2020 and the highest-grossing video game adaptation of all time.

See our friendly blue extraterrestrial hedgehog in the sequel's first trailer below.

Today’s forecast calls for a 100% chance of adventure. Check out the new trailer for #SonicMovie2 and see it only in theatres April 8, 2022. pic.twitter.com/1DlfvwHdsF — Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) December 10, 2021

Sonic 2 will see the return of Ben Schwartz (Sonic), Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik), Tika Sumpter (Maddie Wachowski), James Marsden (Sheriff Wachowski) and Lee Majdoub (Agent Stone) and introduce Idris Elba as Knuckles the Echidna.

It was also recently announced that video game voice actor Colleen O'Shaughnessey, who briefly featured in the stinger setting up the sequel at the end of the original movie, will reprise her role as the voice of Miles "Tails" Prower for Sonic 2.

Taking my old pal Tails for another adventure. Thrilled to announce I’m the voice of Miles “Tails” Prower in #SonicMovie2! Can’t wait for y'all to see him on the big screen. — Colleen O’Shaughnessey (@VOColleen) December 7, 2021

CNET reviewer Sean Keane called the first movie a "visual delight". One that you'll "fast forget."

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is scheduled for release April 8, 2022.