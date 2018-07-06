Sonic ice lovers, chew on this sweet Prime Day deal

Sonic ice fans listen up, there's a sweet deal headed your way.

The price of the Firstbuild Opal Nugget Ice will drop $100 on July 16. The portable home ice maker will be one of over 1 million items discounted during Amazon's annual Prime Day promotion.

Shaving $100 off of the Opal Nugget Ice's $499 list price may not sound earth shattering. But if you're a devotee of this particular frozen confection it'll be welcome news. Crunchy yet soft and easy to chew, nugget ice (also known as pellet ice) is tough to find. It's typically served up by fast food chains such as Sonic, Zaxby's, and Chick Fil A. Gas station franchise Thortons also sells bags of the stuff.

These outfits all either produce their ice in house or rely on their own network of distributors. And before the Opal, the only way to make nugget ice at home was to buy a pricey high-end appliance or a commercial machine for thousands a pop. So a further slash in price for the Opal is bound to make it even more tempting to pellet ice addicts.

As all Amazon Prime Day specials, however, this deal won't last long. It should stick around for 36 hours before expiring or until inventory melts away.