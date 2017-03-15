Someone shot down a $200 drone with a $3m Patriot missile

Enlarge Image Sean Gallup/Getty Images

We've heard about people shooting down drones buzzing over their property, but this takes things to a whole new level: a store-bought quadcopter drone has been shot down by a Patriot surface-to-air missile.

"That quadcopter that cost 200 bucks from Amazon.com did not stand a chance against a Patriot," said US general David Perkins in a speech posted to YouTube by the US Army.

The missile wasn't fired by the US, but by someone Perkins described as an ally "dealing with an adversary", suggesting it wasn't a test.

Patriot missiles are radar-guided missiles designed to shoot down other missiles, meaning they're suited to small and fast-moving targets like drones. However, Perkins explained that while the Patriot made short work of the quadcopter, it wasn't a very economically sound way of dealing with malicious drones -- a single Patriot missile costs around $3.4m (roughly £2.7m or AU$4.4m). Describing small unmanned aerial vehicles as a commander's problem rather than an air defence problem, Perkins suggested alternative methods for tackling enemy drones such as electronic warfare and cyber measures.