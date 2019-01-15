There's a computer in your phone, your smartwatch and even in some of your appliances. So why not put a computer inside a computer accessory, like a mouse?
That may have been YouTuber Electronic Grenade's reasoning. He built his own computer mouse, with an attached screen and keyboard, and then posted a video showing it off.
To make the contraption he 3D-printed a custom mouse that was large enough to fit a slide-in keyboard and mini display, yet still small enough to resemble a normal mouse. The whole thing runs on a Raspberry Pi Zero W micro PC.
Don't expect to be blown away by its specs. The mouseputer has a 1GHz, single-core CPU with 512MB of RAM. (The chip in your smartphone can probably run circles around this thing.) It has a 1.5-inch OLED screen with 128x128 RGB pixels and it's powered by a 500-mAh battery.
Still, the device works and can even play Minecraft -- although Electronic Grenade admits the software crashed after a bit.
Discuss: Someone built a computer inside a mouse, and it's super cute
