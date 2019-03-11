Some Pixel 3 users are reporting microphone and call quality issues

Sarah Tew/CNET

Some Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL owners are experiencing irritating issues with their phones' audio and call quality. Various online forum users on Reddit and Google forums described problems related to the receiving end of the call; apparently audio cuts in and out, echoes or sounds notably sharp and tinny. Audio delays where words lag and then "stack up" on top of one another have also been reported. These problems occur when calls are made to both cell phones and landlines.

As Google's flagship phone, the Pixel 3 and 3 XL serve as the company's ultimate take on its mobile operating system Android, which is the most popular OS in the world. In Feb. 2018, research firm IDC estimated that Google shipped 3.9 million original Pixels and Pixel 2 phones in 2017. Though that figure pales in comparison to the total overall market (1.5 billion) , the number of Pixel owners are growing.

Now playing: Watch this: iPhone XR vs. Pixel 3: How to choose the best phone

A few of these reports stem back from November and were escalated by a Pixel community member according to Android Authority. Some solutions were proposed, including rebooting to Safe Mode and a factory reset, but they don't appear to fix the issues entirely.

This isn't the first time Pixel phones had these kinds of issues. In 2017, hundreds of users complained about microphone problems with the first Pixel, which Google cited was due to a hardware issue. We don't know how many phones have been affected by this current problem, and I haven't personally experienced any of these problems during my months of having the Pixel 3. Still, this is a annoying problem for those who are experiencing it, and it's cause for concern if you're planning to buy a Pixel 3.

Google did not immediately reply to a request for comment.