Some of Mark Zuckerberg's old Facebook posts have disappeared

Christophe Morin/Getty Images

Good luck finding some of Facebook CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg's old social media posts.

On Friday, Business Insider reported that the social network accidentally deleted some of Zuckerberg's old Facebook posts, including all the ones he made in 2007 and 2008.

"A few years ago some of Mark's posts were mistakenly deleted due to technical errors. The work required to restore them would have been extensive and not guaranteed to be successful so we didn't do it," a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson said many of Zuckerberg's old posts about Facebook can still be found on the company's blog and in its newsroom.

Screenshot by Queenie Wong/CNET

CNET visited Zuckerberg's Facebook profile and verified that posts from 2007 and 2008 aren't available.

Zuckerberg's comments have gone missing before.

In April 2018, messages Zuckerberg sent to other people mysteriously disappeared from their Messenger inboxes. That's because Facebook removed the CEO's messages for security reasons, applying a self-delete function similar to Snapchat.

"After Sony Pictures' emails were hacked in 2014 we made a number of changes to protect our executives' communications," a Facebook spokesman said at the time by email. "These included limiting the retention period for Mark's messages in Messenger. We did so in full compliance with our legal obligations to preserve messages."

The company, which has been embroiled in a series of scandals about privacy and security, is focusing more on private messaging and ephemeral content.