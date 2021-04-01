Solve the mysteries of the Neon Sea in this week's free game from Epic

Epic Games

If you're a gamer or you just visit The Cheapskate occasionally, you may know that gives away a free game every week. Each Thursday brings a new surprise treat, with past weeks featuring gems like GTA 5, Rage 2, Hitman and Watch Dogs 2. This week, , a cyberpunk mystery filled with puzzles and 2D action. It usually sells for $17.

The situation might sound familiar if you're a fan of cyberpunk. Humans and robots are living together in an uneasy peace, and you operate on the fringes of this tech-infused society as a grizzled and down-on-your-luck detective.

In Tales of the Neon Sea, you investigate a murder scene, examine evidence and use your powers of deduction to solve the case, piece by piece. The environments are built with old-school 2D pixel art and will give you a sense of nostalgia for old adventure games.

And, of course, you spend some time playing as a cat, having a separate feline adventure.

If you're new to Epic's weekly giveaway, here's how it works: If you don't already have one, sign up for your free Epic account. Then just claim your free game -- it's yours to keep forever. You don't even need to install it right away if you don't want to. You can claim your free game anytime between now and the morning of April 8.

