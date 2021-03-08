Solve a creepy mystery and uncover an ancient evil with up to 5 friends for $11 a person

Plymouth Point

There are way too few opportunities to get together with friends these days. Until we're all vaccinated, a lot of folks are wisely avoiding get-togethers. Helping to fill the void: a surge in online games. Here at the Cheapskate, we're big fans of online escape rooms, and we recently had an opportunity to play a new one. Plymouth Point is one of the best uses for a video conference we've seen in a while; it's an online mystery you and a group of friends get to solve over Zoom in about an hour. Regularly $75, you can play with promo code CNET10. Since the game allows for up to six players, that's less than $11 a person.

The game begins with a virtual town meeting to discuss a missing woman, so the Zoom call setting makes prefect sense ands actually adds to the immersion in the game. You're fed a few clues, and you're off, searching real Facebook profiles and websites for clues to her disappearance and the larger conspiracy it's a part of. In fact, that's part of the appeal of the game; you get to scour the actual internet for clues, not just a small in-game sandbox. As you play, you encounter facts on real websites that make you ask "is this a real thing or is it made up for the game?"

An unseen game master is on the call as well, feeding you occasional hints as the game progresses when it's clear you're thoroughly stuck and need a kick in the right direction. Even those hints come within the context of the game, though, so you never feel like the fourth wall is being broken.

The game is a great way to spend about an hour, and for around $10 a person, it's a cool way to reconnect with friends and family, everyone logging in from their own PC. If you're looking for a unique way to power through a dreary winter weekend, give Plymouth Point a shot.

