If you're going to step out on the red carpet to promote a Star Wars movie, you might as well wear a dress that fits the mood and sends a message.

Solo: A Star Wars Story actor Thandie Newton did just that at the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday by donning a custom Vivienne Westwood dress printed with images of action figures -- specifically black Star Wars characters from her personal toy collection.

Each action figure featured on the dress -- including Finn, Lando Calrissian and Saw Gerrera -- was photographed by noted New York-based fashion photographer Christian Hogstedt. The images were then layered over Westwood's Absence of Roses print, notes the Red Carpet Fashion Awards blog.

The unique dress print was created especially as a tribute for Newton's first appearance in Star Wars.

It's not the first time Star Wars has been the muse for couture. Fashion house Rodarte featured dresses printed with images of Luke Skywalker, Yoda, C-3PO, R2-D2 and the Death Star in its fall 2014 ready-to-wear collection.

Also in 2014, Preen took over London Fashion Week with Darth Vader-inspired couture.

But this one-of-a-kind Westwood dress is more than just a celebration of Star Wars. It also honors characters of color who have been featured in Star Wars movies A New Hope, Rogue One, The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi and now Solo: A Star Wars Story.

This message addressing the lack of diversity in sci-fi is especially relevant to Newton as one of the few black female characters in Star Wars.