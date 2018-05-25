Where Solo: A Star Wars Story sits on the movie timeline

The opening weekend of Solo: A Star Wars Story has finally arrived, bringing us the origin story of our favorite scruffy-looking nerf herder.

You might, however, leave Solo wondering where the film puts us along the timeline of the galactic saga and what else is happening in the Star Wars universe while Solo kicks off his smuggling adventures.

The first important timepiece we have from Solo's trailer is that Chewbacca is 190 years old and, according to Wookiepedia, was born in Kashyyyk during the year 200 BBY (before the Battle of Yavin that takes place at the end of A New Hope). Han Solo was born approximately in 29 BBY on the planet Corelia, during the beginning of the fall of the Galactic Republic.

If we do a little math, we can determine that Han is 19 years old when he meets Chewbacca. It was the year 10 BBY, which is nine years after the Empire has taken over the galaxy following the events of The Revenge of the Sith.

What else is going on in 10 BBY? The construction of the Death Star moves to Scarif, the planet where Jyn Erso and Captain Cassian travel to steal the Death Star plans 10 years later in Rogue One, during the year 0 BBY. Also, Jabba the Hutt sends Black Krrsantan to hunt down Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The Solo film begins three years earlier than Han and Chewbacca's first encounter, so we start around year 13 BBY. By end of the movie we should be at around 7 BBY, when Rogue One's Bodhi Rook signs onto the Terrabe Sector Service Academy to become an Imperial pilot before eventually joining the Rebel Alliance.

Another interesting timeline note is that Rogue One starts in 13 BBY, the year Lyra Erso is killed by Krennic on the planet Lah'mu, a scene we see at the beginning of that film.

Fun facts also worth mentioning: Han Solo happens to be 10 years older than twins Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia Organa. And so many notable Star Wars events happen during the year 0 BBY, like most of Rogue One's mission to get the Death Star plans, the entirety of A New Hope's battle to blow that Death Star up, and the death of Obi-Wan Kenobi at the hands of Darth Vader/Anakin Skywalker.

Are there other notable events that happen during Solo: A Star Wars Story that you want to make sure get mentioned? Add them into the comments and let's go over the Star Wars timeline together.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is now in theaters worldwide.

