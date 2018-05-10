Solo: A Star Wars Story red carpet has some good-lookin' nerf herders

Charley Gallay/Getty

We've been waiting a long time to see young Han Solo and Lando Calrissian in action.

And finally, a lucky audience got to see Solo's backstory when Solo: A Star Wars Story premiered in LA in Thursday night ahead of public previews on May 24.

But while the world was waiting to hear the first verdicts about Solo, we were treated to some primo red carpet action, thanks to the film's stars (as well as some old favourites from the original Star Wars films).

Here are our highlights.

Damn Donald Glover. Forget This is America -- this is a Good Suit.

donald glover is just too cool #SoloAStarWarsStory pic.twitter.com/Rc85VZJRTY — star wars stuff (@starwarstuff2) May 11, 2018

OG Lando -- Billy Dee Williams -- looking Billy De-Lightful.

The flashbacks!

Sad Kylo Ren being a moody little Emo, as usual...

That woman is not my mom! And that man... isn't my dad? Doesn't look like him #SoloAStarWarsStory pic.twitter.com/92xthIMh0w — Sad Kylo Ren (@KyloIsSad) May 11, 2018

This tweet, which crosses Hollywood universes in a delightful way...

Marilou Hamill serving up space royalty realness...

Mark Hamill and Marilou Hamill at #SoloAStarWarsStory premiere pic.twitter.com/s3KN32nSb3 — skywalker (@tolkienianjedi) May 11, 2018

But Ewan McGregor isn't looking so excited...

'Hello, humans': Google's Duplex could make Assistant the most lifelike AI yet.

Cambridge Analytica: Everything you need to know about Facebook's data mining scandal.