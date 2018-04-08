Solo: A Star Wars Story new trailer is as hot as Lando is cool

Solo: A Star Wars Story sent its latest trailer soaring onto the internet Sunday, complete with a sparkling clean Millennium Falcon, an irresistibly cool Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover) and Han (Alden Ehrenreich) discovering that co-pilot Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) looks really good for his age.

Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones), Thandie Newton (Westworld), Woody Harrelson (The Hunger Games), Paul Bettany (Avengers) and Star Wars veteran actor Warwick Davis also star in the film. Harrelson is especially prominent in the new trailer, which features a fun twist on the famous "I've got a bad feeling about this" line that rings through most of the Star Wars films.

Director Ron Howard recently teased a look at the movie's special effects on social media, and revealed that the edit of the film is locked. The movie is scheduled to premiere during the Cannes Film Festival.

